HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, has died after a car struck him during a hit-and run collision in the early hours of Jan. 24.

“It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce the passing of our HCSO Sergeant. May he Rest in Peace. He will be missed. Please keep him family members and colleagues in your prayers.,” Sheriff Gonzalez shared on Facebook.

Sgt. Gutierrez was assigned to the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division and is a 20-year veteran. He leaves behind a wife, daughter and two sons.

Sheriff Gonzalez said Sgt. Gutierrez was conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort when he was struck by another car at 8900 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N near Tidwell. Sgt. Gutierrez and others were escorting a heavy load along the service road. The deputy was airlifted by Life Flight to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m.

The driver, Lavillia Spry, 40, did not stop following the collision, but was later arrested. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication.