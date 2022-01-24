TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) and Trinity Metro are teaming up in an effort to get COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities.

The mobile unit, called the ‘Vaxmobile’, will start making weekly stops in areas with the lowest vaccination rates. The Vaxmobile is a 60-foot bus that has been converted to a fully equipped mobile vaccine clinic.

The Vaxmobile will make its inaugural run on Monday, January 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The first stop will be the Fort Worth Public Library’s Meadowbrook Branch, located at 2800 Stark Street. The second stop will be at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, at 5109 E. Lancaster Avenue, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks says the collaboration, “… represents the kind of ‘out-of-the box’ thinking that we need to get more shots in arms in Tarrant County.”

About the Vaxmobile —

Vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis for ages 5 and up

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines will be readily available

No insurance needed to receive a vaccine

Health educators will be on board (including bilingual educators for some sites)

Post-vaccination recovery area available

The Vaxmobile is ADA accessible

The partnership developed based on the need to remove some of the barriers keeping residents from getting their COVID-19 vaccine. These barriers include not having transportation to a vaccination site, scheduling conflicts and/or technology literacy. Organizer say their goal is to ensure every person in the county who wants to be protected against COVID-19 can do so, by bringing services to where they are.