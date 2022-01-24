NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Temperatures are up 10° to 20° this morning, starting off in the 40s and 50s. A disturbance is passing to our south, and will keep cloud cover along and south of Interstate-20 throughout the day.
Areas closer to the Oklahoma border will see more sunshine. A few showers are possible as the disturbance moves east, with the greatest rain chances again south of I-20 around Corsicana, Hillsboro, Athens and Palestine. Winds remain light today with highs in the lower 60s.330,000+ Pacifiers Sold On Amazon Recalled Due To Choking Hazard
A little chillier tonight — we are back in the upper 30s. Some fog is possible Tuesday morning, especially in the areas that see rain today.READ MORE: Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas Dies After Traffic Accident Near Mexican Border
A weak cold front moves through Tuesday, returning our afternoon highs to normal in the mid 50s. It will be a windier day with northeasterly winds 10-20 mph and a mix of sun and clouds.
Another disturbance passes through on Wednesday. A light rain/snow mix is possible, especially west of I-35, but no impacts are expected at this time. We will continue to watch for model updates.MORE NEWS: ‘It’s A Great Concern For Us’ Ukrainians In North Texas Worried About Possible Russian Invasion.
After a brief cooldown Wednesday we warm back in to the mid 50s to finish out the work week and even see the 60s again for the weekend.