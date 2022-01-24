PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A federal judge in Plano heard arguments on whether to jail the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group while he awaits trial on seditious conspiracy charges.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson said she expects to issue a written ruling in the next day or two on whether to detain Stewart Rhodes.

Judge Johnson heard arguments from federal prosecutors that Rhodes is dangerous, destroyed evidence of his alleged crimes and a is flight risk who could easily disappear with the help of his broad network of supporters.

Rhodes’ defense attorneys countered that the 56-year-old has no passport, has cooperated with investigators and that the actions the government claims were dangerous took place many months ago.

#UPDATE Federal judge says she will rule in next 24-48 hours whether to release or detain Elmer Stewart Rhodes on charges of seditious conspiracy related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes’ cousin offered to have him stay with his family in California. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/rqjXFbrgXv — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) January 24, 2022

Defense lawyer James Lee Bright said Rhodes is being punished for his political opinion and called it “disingenuous” for the government to now claim he’s a risk after waiting a year to arrest him.

MORE: During hearing Rhodes’ atty told judge that Rhodes was cooperating with Jan. 6th Congressional Cmte & was set to testify Feb. 2nd. Prosecutors argued Rhodes a danger & flight risk. His attys disagreed, saying if such a danger why wasn’t he arrested til this month? @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/6q66cvcWQ8 — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) January 24, 2022

