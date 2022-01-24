CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DFW News, Oath Keepers, seditious conspiracy, Stewart Rhodes, U.S. Capitol Riot

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A federal judge in Plano heard arguments on whether to jail the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group while he awaits trial on seditious conspiracy charges.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson said she expects to issue a written ruling in the next day or two on whether to detain Stewart Rhodes.

Stewart Rhodes (credit: Collin County Jail)

Judge Johnson heard arguments from federal prosecutors that Rhodes is dangerous, destroyed evidence of his alleged crimes and a is flight risk who could easily disappear with the help of his broad network of supporters.

Rhodes’ defense attorneys countered that the 56-year-old has no passport, has cooperated with investigators and that the actions the government claims were dangerous took place many months ago.

Defense lawyer James Lee Bright said Rhodes is being punished for his political opinion and called it “disingenuous” for the government to now claim he’s a risk after waiting a year to arrest him.

