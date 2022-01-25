DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Elton John canceled his Dallas farewell concerts set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the American Airlines Center after testing positive for the coronavirus.
“Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms,” according to representatives for the tour.
The announcement came on Jan. 25 ahead of John’s first Dallas show as part of his highly-anticipated goodbye Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
John plans to return to the stage this weekend in North Little Rock, Ark.