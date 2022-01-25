DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested a suspect wanted for the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child on New Year’s Day.
The department’s Fugitive Unit arrested Keisharene Chanell Santiago, 48, in the 4800 block of Haverwood Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The alleged crime happened on Jan. 1 in the 17800 block of Campbell Road.
No other details have been released.
Anyone having additional information involving this offense should contact Detective Richard Valencia #10780, with the Child Exploitation Unit, at 214-671-4339.