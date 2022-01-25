DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired an officer Tuesday, Jan. 25 who had been under investigation for using excessive force during an arrest in Deep Ellum in July 2021.
The officer was Senior Corporal Melvin Williams.
He was let go for violating the department’s use of force policy.
Williams had been part of the department since June 2006 and is currently assigned to the Tactical and Special Operations Bureau.
The department became aware of the Deep Ellum incident when a video was shared on social media.
The video shared by Dallas Texas TV shows an officer pushing a man into a light post and then punching him repeatedly while he was on the ground.
It then shows two other officers removing the officer from the man on the ground.
Wild scene in Deep Ellum last week pic.twitter.com/YJXg7y41HY
— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) July 28, 2021