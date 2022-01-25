NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Metroplex starts off Tuesday morning with fog in the area and a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for some counties until 10:00 a.m.
A cold front is working its way south into North Texas, already clearing the fog along the Red River and this trend will continue south. By sunrise the fog is lifting and should only have minimal impacts on the morning commute.DeSoto Shooting Suspect Julian Jones Facing Murder Charge For Killing Of Terrence Demus Jr.
Behind the front, sunshine returns today with breezy northerly winds. High temperatures are back to seasonal normals — in the mid to upper 50s.
Things are cold tonight as temperatures fall to near freezing.READ MORE: 'Operation Warm' Delivering New Shoes And Socks To Some Fort Worth ISD Campuses
We start off sunny Wednesday, with clouds increasing in the afternoon as the disturbance nears North Texas.
Some precipitation is likely in western Texas and dry air will be in place over North Texas. That forecast means if the Metroplex sees any precipitation it will be very light. Some flurries are possible — mainly west of Interstate-35 and along the Oklahoma border.MORE NEWS: College Admissions SAT Test Getting Shorter, Going Completely Digital By 2024
Most of North Texas will just see overcast skies for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the upper 40s.