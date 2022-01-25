FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Some young North Texas students are starting the schoolyear off with their best foot forward thanks to special donation.
Pre-K through third grade students, teachers, and staff from Kirkpatrick Elementary School are getting a pair of brand-new shoes, courtesy of Operation Warm and the community.
Volunteers will descend on the Kirkpatrick library Tuesday morning to help distribute some 200 new shoes to Kirkpatrick's second grade class. Extra shoes will be delivered to a nearby campus, while 4th and 5th grade students will receive free socks.
"We are elated to partner with Operation Warm. They are enabling us to provide students with a universally needed essential item that increases confidence, improves learning, and that no one can go without: shoes," said Kirkpatrick Elementary Principal Nancy Atkinson.
Kirkpatrick Elementary was among the campuses selected by Operation Warm to receive new shoes based on the campus demographics and needs. Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that partners with the community to manufacture brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need.