LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men wanted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting at Lewisville’s Chill Bar and Grill on Dec. 30, 2021, are now behind bars.
Lewisville Police, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested Clint Dennis Charles, Jr., 23 and James Williams Dipple, 20, in Dallas without incident on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
At the time of their arrest, the men were in a vehicle that appeared to match the one witnesses described leaving the scene of the crime.
During their arrest, officers found a handgun inside the car believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, Lewisville Police said in a news release.
Charles is charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Dipple is charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 30, after a fight in the outdoor seating area of Chill, witnesses said one suspect shot 35-year-old Viron Prescott Ellison multiple times, and the two suspects left the scene in a silver vehicle.
No other details have been released.