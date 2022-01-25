Dense Fog In North Texas Gives Way To Afternoon Sunshine & Falling Temperatures OvernightThe Metroplex starts off Tuesday morning with fog in the area and a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for some counties until 10:00 a.m.

North Texas Highs In 60s On Monday Before Rain/Snow Mix Chances By MidweekA disturbance is passing to our south, and will keep cloud cover along and south of Interstate-20 throughout the day.

Winds Continue To Add Bite To North Texas Air, But Warming Trend Continues Into The WeekendHappy Friday! Bbbrrrrrrrr! If you thought yesterday was cold, you don’t want to see this morning’s temperatures ... they are down 29° degrees from Thursday.