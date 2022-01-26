DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit is searching for those responsible for abandoning an animal crate containing five guinea pigs at the Sante Fe Trestle Trail located at 2295 S Riverfront Blvd.
If you know who abandoned the Guinea Pigs in the crate, contact DPD Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C Blanchard #7999 with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.