CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit, DFW News, guinea pigs

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit is searching for those responsible for abandoning an animal crate containing five guinea pigs at the Sante Fe Trestle Trail located at 2295 S Riverfront Blvd.

Guinea Pigs (credit: Dallas Police Department)

READ MORE: Man Who Sold Gun Used In Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue Hostage Crisis Federally Charged

Investigators said the animals were left there on or around Jan. 17.

READ MORE: Arlington Police Release Image Of Person Of Interest In Alphonso Lewis Jr. Slaying

Four of the guinea pigs survived despite the cold and are doing well, but one died.

MORE NEWS: Justice Department, DEA, Dallas Police Arrest 20 Drug Dealers In ‘Operation Shut Down Corner’

If you know who abandoned the Guinea Pigs in the crate, contact DPD Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C Blanchard #7999 with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.

CBSDFW.com Staff