ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in the Alphonso Lewis Jr. homicide.
The 34-year-old was found shot and killed inside his apartment, which is located in the 6400 block of Rivertrail Circle.
Surveillance cameras captured a man near the apartment around the time detectives believe the shooting occurred. Although he is wearing a facemask, they hope someone may recognize the distinctive sweatshirt he's wearing.
If you think you recognize this person of interest, please call Det. Van Treeck at (817) 459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.