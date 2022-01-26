DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD inducted the fourth class into its Sports Hall of Fame earlier today. Here’s a quick look at some of the legends who made it.

Arguably the most accomplished basketball team ever from Dallas, Chris Bosh led Lincoln high to a perfect season in 2002 and a national title. Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September, it all traces back to his senior season in high school. Bosh says “it was just a legendary year and it brings a smile to my face every time.”

Michael Johnson wanted to be the world’s fastest man; that goal started at Dallas’ Skyline High. He didn’t stop until he won four Olympic gold medals and eight gold medals in the world championships. Johnson explains “when I look back at my high school career at Skyline High, I was just having fun and that was huge for me.”

Legendary golfer Don January also graduated from Dallas’ Sunset High School. He led UNT to four straight national golf titles and won the 1967 PGA Championship. His ability to dream big started here. January says, “Being successful in high school in college was something I really wanted to do.”

LaMarcus Aldridge is a name that will be always be remembered as well. Aldridge was the 4A player of the year and McDonald’s All American at Seagoville High School before heading to UT Austin. He’s currently in his 16th NBA season, and has a message to share. In his words, “If I could speak to DISD students, I would tell them you can be anything you want to be — but it’s gonna take hard work.”