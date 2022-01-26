FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are searching for a robbery suspect who entered a business located at 9400 White Settlement Road, pointed a gun at a worker and demanded money from a register.
The worker gave the suspect the money and the suspect then left the location.
The crime happened on Jan. 25 at 2:30 a.m.
Police described the man as having tattoos covering his scalp to his jawline and neck. He was seen driving a gray 2015 Dodge Dart.
