By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are searching for a robbery suspect who entered a business located at 9400 White Settlement Road, pointed a gun at a worker and demanded money from a register.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

The worker gave the suspect the money and the suspect then left the location.

The crime happened on Jan. 25 at 2:30 a.m.

Police described the man as having tattoos covering his scalp to his jawline and neck. He was seen driving a gray 2015 Dodge Dart.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4377.

