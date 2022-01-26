NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas starts off cold Wednesday morning, so grab those heavy winter coats and boots. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s continue through 10:00 a.m., with afternoon temperatures only climbing in the upper 40s. Our day features a good deal of sunshine followed by increasing clouds late this afternoon.

The clouds are due to the low pressure system CBS 11 Meteorologists have been watching all week. No big changes in the forecast for late afternoon/evening. We still have dry air in place at the surface so radar may be a bit deceiving later today, in that not all of the precipitation on it will be reaching the ground.

It is going to take some time for the air to saturate in order for precipitation to reach the surface. Northwest locations will see light rain transition to light snow, with a dusting of snow possible northwest of a line from Bowie to Jacksboro. The metroplex will likely only see some scattered sprinkles or light rain.

Another cold morning with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s overnight. The clouds stick with us through Thursday as high temperatures reach the mid 50s.

Expect another cold morning on Friday, but the sun will be back with highs in the low 50s. This weekend is looking great with sunny skies and temperatures warming to the mid to upper 60s.