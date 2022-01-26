MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Oakridge High School teacher Bonnie Guess Mazock, 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child following a student’s alleged outcry to family and friends.
Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office started investigating the allegations against Mazock on Jan. 12. As a result of the evidence gathered during their investigation, a warrant was filed, and Mazock was placed in custody.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or to remain anonymous Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case #22A011519.