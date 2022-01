Some Snow And Sleet Spotted Across North Texas! Could More Be On The Way?Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett shows video taken across the metroplex after far-northwest portions see a bit of wintry weather. Very early models hint more might arrive in a week, but it's a long time until then.

8 minutes ago

New Restaurants Struggle To Survive After Federal Relief Money Dries UpNew restaurants in North Texas are struggling to survive the pandemic, but they're not getting much help from the federal government. JD Miles reports.

12 minutes ago

Sexually-Oriented Businesses File Suit Against New Dallas OrdinanceThe businesses and owners argue that the rule unfairly targets them for constitutionally protected speech. Erin Jones reports.

16 minutes ago