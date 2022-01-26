HOUSTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman allegedly tried to buy a baby from a customer shopping at a Walmart in Texas.
According to police, it was earlier in January when Rebecca Taylor allegedly approached a woman at a Walmart self-check out aisle in Crockett, Texas and told her she wanted to buy her baby. Crockett is about 115 miles north of Houston.
Taylor, 49, is said to have offered the woman $250,000 — which she refused.
Fearing for the safety of her family the woman said she waited for Taylor to leave the store before exiting herself. The shopper said Taylor then accosted her in the parking lot, began shouting and raised the offer to $500,000.
Taylor allegedly also threatened the woman, saying if the woman wouldn’t sell the baby, she would take him anyway.
The mother called authorities after Taylor finally left the parking lot.
Police arrested Taylor several days later. She is facing charges related to the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony, and if convicted faces up to 10 years in jail.
Taylor was released from Houston County Sheriff’s Office custody after posting a $50,000 bond.