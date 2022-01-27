FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Forest Hill on Thursday, January 27.
At about 2:31 p.m., the Forest Hill Police Department and Forest Hill Fire Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 3300 block of Chalmette Court.
Officers arrived on the scene and found a man lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers also detained another man with an apparent gunshot wound. Forest Hill Police Officers provided emergency medical care to both men until Forest Hill Firefighters and MedStar arrived.
The unidentified men were transported to a local hospital for further medical care. One man was later pronounced deceased; the second is cooperating with investigators.
The investigation remains active, but police said there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is requested to contact the Forest Hill Police Department- Criminal Investigations Division at (817) 531-5250.