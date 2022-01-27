HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, January 27 when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video released by Mark Herman, the Harris County Constable for Precinct 4, showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said on Twitter that they are in stable condition.

Witness Stephen Hinson told KHOU he was in his townhome when he heard “some type of a crash.”