HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.
The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, January 27 when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.
A surveillance video released by Mark Herman, the Harris County Constable for Precinct 4, showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said on Twitter that they are in stable condition.
Witness Stephen Hinson told KHOU he was in his townhome when he heard “some type of a crash.”
“All of a sudden, I heard popping noises and I didn’t think it was gunshots, but then all of a sudden it started getting closer and it sounded like about 50 rounds went off,” Hinson said. “I looked out my window and I saw the officers running and I realized there was an officer down right in front of my townhome.”
Hinson said he and several neighbors went to the rooftop of their complex to see what was going on.
“Everything happened so quickly, and this area was swarmed by police officers pretty quickly,” Hinson said.
He said they didn’t see the other officers who were shot.
According to KHOU, the suspect has been identified as Rolando Caballero and that police are currently engaged in a standoff with him.
Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers identified as Rolando Caballero; Police are in a standoff with suspect near Lyons and Lockwood in the Fifth Ward
https://t.co/ALAKRkOPmd pic.twitter.com/ZZyBktUqTI
— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 27, 2022
