WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order on January 26 that implements part of the ‘I Am Vanessa Guillen Act’, changing the way military sexual harassment and assault cases are prosecuted.
The historic changes to the unified code of military justice, or UCMJ, go into effect immediately. It's part of an ongoing effort to shift sexually related crimes from military prosecutors to independent investigators.
The move comes after the murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen at Foot Hood, Texas in 2020. Guillen was last seen in a parking lot. Her dismembered remains were found two months later not far from the Army post.
Guillen’s family said she had been sexually harassed by a superior at the base.
Biden signed the the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act into law last month. He says it also strengthens the military's response to domestic violence cases.
