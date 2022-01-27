PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Children’s Medical Center Plano received a $7.5 million donation. The hospital plans to expand and use the funds to continue helping families in need.

It is the largest philanthropic gift in the Plano hospital’s history and one of the largest donations made in Collin County. It was donated by Bright Industries. Groundbreaking on the expansion is already underway and is expected to be done in 2024.

There will be a new and bigger emergency department. It will include dedicated behavioral health treatment rooms. Additional operating room space also will be incorporated into the building plans and a new parking structure—along with so much more.

This isn’t the first time the Bright family has donated to the hospital. Back in 1999, former owner of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas businessman H.R. “Bum” Bright donated $3 million to serve children with significant social needs. A recent tragedy sparked this latest donation. Bright’s son, Clay, passed away from cancer in 2020 and the bright family wanted to honor his legacy by helping families in need.

“Basically, everything that we started from what my dad did, so he was very much focused on you have an obligation to give back when you are lucky enough to have success from your endeavors,” Chris Bright said.

The emergency room at Children’s Medical Center Plano will be named after the bright family as a thank you for their generous gift.