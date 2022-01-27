DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — He’s staying. There was a lot of speculation after the Dallas Cowboys loss on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend, but defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has officially told the team he isn’t going anywhere.
The 51-year-old was considered as one of the hottest candidates in the league's coaching cycle. Sources with CBS Sports Confirm that after several interviews, with teams including the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, Quinn notified the Cowboys on January 27 that he will remain with the team for the 2022 season.
Quinn is credited with flipping the Cowboy's defense from one of the worst in the league to first in the span of only one season., and who helped turn rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs into record-setting talents at their respective positions.
The coach had said he was happy in Dallas and would only leave if “the right” opportunity presented itself. Apparently, the right one didn’t.