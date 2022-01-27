DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Juan Jairo Toran.
He was killed from a single gunshot wound on Jan. 26 at 11232 Woodmeadow Pkwy in Dallas.READ MORE: Fort Worth Firefighters Save 7 People Trapped Inside Burning Home
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced Toran deceased at the scene.READ MORE: Don't Put Away Your Wallet, $3 Gasoline Is Back And Expected To Hang Around For A While
Currently, there aren’t any suspects identified or apprehended, police said.MORE NEWS: $6M In Narcotics Seized At Texas-Mexico Border Within 2 Days
The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214.671.3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com, and please refer to case #015856-2022.