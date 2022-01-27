FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Memorial High School is only in its fourth year, but the performance of the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs say it’s time to recognize they are no longer the new kids on the block.

Quinton Gibson, the Memorial HS Boys’ Basketball Coach, said, “To have this run we’re having – its really something special.”

Rochelle Vaughn, the Memorial HS Girls Basketball Coach, said, “We’re a big Warrior Basketball family and we push each other to be great.” The girls are ranked number two in the state in the 5A divisional.

Their team motto? “Go for it.”

They’ve made the playoffs ever year and this year – true to form – they’re going for it.

Memorial senior guard Jasmyn Lott explained, “It’s been my dream since coming to high school to win state.”

The Boys team started the year nationally ranked. Their motto is “Chasing greatness” and that’s just what they plan to do as they cruise toward their second straight playoff appearance.

Memorial junior guard, Drew Steffe proclaimed, “This year I think we can go all the way. I really do.”

The two teams will go as far as their two stars will take them.

Senior Jasmyn Lott has committed to UNLV. She explained, “I can just enjoy this season. Enjoy my friends and enjoy this last year.”

Steffe enjoyed his recent to Lubbock so much he just committed to Tech. In his words, “The fans are crazy down there. I’m gonna go down there and do really well.”

How will they ultimately define this season when all is said and done? Coach Vaughn said, “They have laid the foundation. Not just for our program, but for our school and what it means to be great.”

Coach Gibson said, “The kids get it. They know the goals. They know the expectations and they’re just rocking out right now.”

And there’s a chance we’ll be rocking with the Frisco Memorial boys and girls, all the way through March.