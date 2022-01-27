NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Yesterday’s disturbance, and any precipitation that came with it. is now headed to the Midwest, leaving mostly cloudy skies in its wake. There will be intermittent sunshine with highs warming into the mid 50s across North Texas on Thursday.

A weak cold front moves through tonight. It will mainly increase winds and shift them out of the north later this evening. No precipitation will accompany the front, but drier and slightly colder air will slide in behind it, making for a cold Friday morning. Temperatures will feel like they are in the 20s when we wake up and highs only reach the lower 50s.

Luckily, our skies clear behind the front and we have lots of sunshine to enjoy into the weekend.

The weekend is looking great! Southwesterly winds help bump our temperatures into the mid and upper 60s. We have a more active pattern next week.

Our first rain chance is on Monday, right now the heaviest rain looks to be south of Inerstate-20. Tuesday is our in between day with cloudy skies and an isolated shower.

Another system heads our way Wednesday. Models are not in great agreement just yet on timing or precipitation type. But they do agree on bringing a system through North Texas midweek. The First Alert weather team will continue to monitor the latest model runs.