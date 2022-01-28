Spring-Like North Texas Weather Saturday & Sunday, Before Bitter Cold Returns Next WeekWhile the northeast will be dealing with a bomb cyclone, including hurricane force winds and nearly 2-feet of snow, North Texas will be enjoying a taste of spring this weekend.

Very Cold, Wintry Weather Could Be On The Way Next WeekThe First Alert Weather Team is sniffing out changes, maybe big changes, that could lead to a series of arctic fronts and the chance of wintry weather.

Sunshine And Temperatures In The 50s Across North Texas Before Weak Cold Front Moves In TonightYesterday’s disturbance, and any precipitation that came with it. is now headed to the Midwest, leaving mostly cloudy skies in its wake.