HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Paramedics were called out to Shannon High School Friday, Jan. 28 and took two sick students to the hospital.
A spokesperson for MedStar told CBS 11 the students overdosed on Benadryl.
A statement from Birdville ISD alluded to this being a part of a social media challenge.
First responders also rushed out to Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth on Thursday, where four students were treated.
Neither Fort Worth ISD or Fort Worth Police provided details on how the students are doing or what made them sick.
CBS 11’s Erin Jones is looking into the matter for a report at 10 p.m.