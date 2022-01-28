DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The SPCA of Texas is caring for a cat Dallas Police said was violently abused by three juveniles accused of animal cruelty.
The cat, a 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix, was found inside of a plastic bag by a dumpster.
On January 26, at about 10:50 a.m., three unidentified juvenile males wearing white polo shirts and khaki pants were observed stomping a plastic bag which contained the cat. This offense occurred in the apartment complex parking lot at 8181 Scyene Circle.
A witness immediately reported the offense to the Dallas Police Department. Patrol officers responded to the call, and upon observing the cat’s condition, an animal cruelty case was generated.
The cat was rushed to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, where it received immediate care for its injuries, which include a broken jaw, head injuries and other bodily injuries. The cat is expected to recover and will be cared for by SPCA of Texas veterinarians and medical staff during the ongoing investigation.
DPD is requesting any witnesses that have any further information on the suspects or the offense to please contact DPD Crime Stoppers 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.