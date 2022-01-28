NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Any day now, people will be able to get free N95 masks from pharmacies and health centers here in Texas and across the country.
The Biden administration will make some 400 million N95 masks available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the United States. There is a limit of three per person, but the masks are free. Some stores in Texas — like Kroger, CVS and Walgreens — are supposed to get shipments by the end of this week.
Doctors stressed the importance of wearing protective masks like the N95 especially during where cases continue to surge.
Dr. David Winter said, "A mask that will trap the virus will prevent it from going from one person to the next and is the way to stop the transmission."
At the latest, participating providers across the state should have a full stock of masks by the first week of February.