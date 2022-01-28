DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A low-speed police chase on January 28 came to an end in Dallas after the suspect ran out of gas and surrendered.
Mesquite Police officers initially responded to an assault call at the 3900 block of Town Crossing Blvd. The male suspect was found leaving the location in a red Chevy Suburban, and officers attempted a traffic stop.READ MORE: Big Brothers And Big Sisters Of Texas Is Looking For Volunteers To Mentor Young Boys
The suspect fled, and the chase began. It lasted several minutes as the man traveled into Dallas. Thankfully for police, the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas a short time later, and he surrendered near the area of 635 and Hillcrest.READ MORE: 2 Shannon High Students In Birdville ISD Taken To Hospital After Overdosing On Benadryl, MedStar Says
There were no injuries or accidents caused by the chase.MORE NEWS: Voter Registration Deadline For Texas' March Primary Fast Approaching
The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was charged with Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest, and outstanding warrants.