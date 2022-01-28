PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jesaias Hiram Nieves, 22, of Dallas.
Adrien Javon Grant, 29, of Dallas was arrested on January 28 and charged with the murder of Nieves. Nieves was killed just after 10 p.m. on January 16 in the 4400 block of Longfellow Drive.
Police said Grant and Nieves were known to each other, but did not elaborate further.
