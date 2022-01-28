CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jesaias Hiram Nieves, 22, of Dallas.

Adrien Javon Grant, 29, of Dallas was arrested and charged with the murder of Jesaias Hiram Nieves. (credit: Plano Police Department)

Adrien Javon Grant, 29, of Dallas was arrested on January 28 and charged with the murder of Nieves. Nieves was killed just after 10 p.m. on January 16 in the 4400 block of Longfellow Drive.

Police said Grant and Nieves were known to each other, but did not elaborate further.

The investigation is going.

