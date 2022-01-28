ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Royse City high schooler was arrested on Friday, January 28 after they allegedly brought a gun to school.
At about 8:30 a.m., , the Royse City Police Department was notified by Royse City High School administrators that they had received multiple reports about a student who brought a firearm in a backpack to campus.
The School Resource Officer and multiple other officers responded to the school where they quickly located the student on campus and detained them without incident. The student was unarmed and without a backpack at the time, but their backpack was soon located in an office on campus.
Officers discovered the backpack contained loaded 9mm handgun.
Police said the student was a 14-year-old juvenile and said they have been charged with Possession of Firearm in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony.
The incident remains under investigation by the Royse City Police Department and there is no further information at this time.