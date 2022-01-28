NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Only three days remain for new Texas voters to register to vote in the March 1 primary.

Election administrators tell CBS 11 they’re expecting to be very busy ahead of the Monday, Jan. 31 deadline.

County elections offices across North Texas are steadily receiving thousands of voter registration forms.

“We know it picks up close to the deadline. We think Monday might be a bit of a busy day,” said Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia.

Tarrant County plans to have a drive-thru line ready Monday for people to easily drop off their forms.

Election administrators said they’re preparing for a voter turnout that keeps getting bigger as North Texas keeps growing.

“When you have these increases, it across the board changes things,” said Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet. “You have to have more supplies, more people at polling places, sometimes more polling places based on your registration increases.”

What counties don’t have is all the election supplies they usually have by now.

New laws requiring new language on paperwork, combined with supply shortages, mean they’ll be working on tight deadlines to be ready.

But for now, they’re on track for early voting in a couple of weeks.

“Right now we don’t have anything critical or missing that would impede us to keep on schedule,” said Garcia.