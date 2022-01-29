DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said that on Friday, January 28, 2022, a man died in a liquor store after being shot multiple times.
At about 4:01 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call that occurred inside the Cindy’s Discount Liquor Store located at 6536 Skillman Street. When they arrived, the officers found Cedrick Denord White, 34, on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.READ MORE: Suspect Deceased, Hostage Safe Following Overnight Officer-Involved Shooting In Denton
The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com, and please refer to case #017117-2022.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.