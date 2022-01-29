MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police arrested three men in connection with an assault-turned-murder that left one victim dead on January 22.
At about 4:30 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department responded to assault call at the Fitness Connection located in the 2000 Block of N. Town East Blvd.
Witnesses at the scene told dispatchers that a security guard at the gym had been assaulted by multiple male subjects and he was lying on the ground.
When they arrived, officers found the victim unresponsive and lying on the floor inside the business. Mesquite officers immediately began administering CPR until Mesquite Fire Department Paramedics arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Police identified the victim as Patrick Prejean, 43, of Dallas.
A subsequent investigation led to the identification and arrests of Xzaviour Williams, 20, Darius Williams, 26, and Cameron Walton, 26, all from Augusta, Georgia. All three suspects have been charged with murder.
The Mesquite Police Department praised the Fitness Connection for their assistance during the investigation.