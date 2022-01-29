ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal four-vehicle collision in Arlington on Friday, January 28.
At about 6:00 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Arkansas Lane and Center Street.READ MORE: Dallas Police Searching For Answers About A Man Who Died In A Liquor Store After Being Shot Several Times
Investigators determined a motorcycle driver, who was traveling westbound along Arkansas Lane, collided with a Dodge Charger turning left onto Center Street as he passed through the intersection. The impact caused both the car and the motorcycle to strike a Ford Fusion that was stopped at the traffic light. The motorcycle also collided with a Toyota Corolla that was stopped at the light.
The motorcycle driver was thrown from his bike. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.READ MORE: Suspect Deceased, Hostage Safe Following Overnight Officer-Involved Shooting In Denton
No one else involved in the crash was seriously injured.
Investigators believe speed may be a factor in the wreck. At this time, no charges or citations have been issued.MORE NEWS: Lunar New Year Celebrations Kick Off Early This Year At Grand Prairie's Asia Times Square
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.