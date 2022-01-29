DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A hostage is safe and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate a shooting involving a Denton police officer that took place on the morning of Saturday, January 29.

At about 1:30 a.m., Denton Public Safety Communications received a call from a man reporting that he wanted to kill himself due to “problems” with a woman. Officers were dispatched and arrived by 1:35 a.m. at the caller’s location, 1610 E. McKinney St.

Upon arrival, officers saw a white male holding a knife against the body of a white female. This male suspect was also physically restraining the woman by gripping his arm around her neck.

Officers began attempts to communicate with the suspect and deescalate the hostage situation. Several times, the male raised the knife toward the female in a stabbing motion. After it became apparent the suspect was not releasing the hostage, and the suspect again raised the knife in a threatening manner toward the female, one officer fired one round from his patrol rifle. The suspect was struck in the upper torso and fell to the ground with the knife still in his hand. A Taser was then successfully deployed to disarm the suspect. The hostage was moved to a safe location and was determined to be uninjured.

Medics transported the suspect to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. His identity is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

No officers were injured during this incident. The Texas Rangers and Denton Police Internal Affairs are both conducting thorough, concurrent administrative investigations. The officer who fired his weapon is a three-year veteran of the Denton Police Department and is on administrative leave, pending the conclusion of the investigation.