NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Another WONDERFUL winter day in store for north Texas. Highs in the upper 60s with some clouds late day. Nice.

Rain chances still look pretty small for the back-to-work Monday, around 20% for the Metroplex, much higher down the I-35/I-45 corridors to the south. It’ll still be warm, in the upper 60s again.

Tuesday is the run-on-the-groceries day. Cloudy, breezy and in the upper 60s one more time.

A cold front arrives at the start of Wednesday. Windy and wet, with sometimes moderate rain and dropping temperatures. The day will start in the low 50s but end up in the upper 30s by end of afternoon.

Then, the most impactful winter event since last year and the first one this season. Keep in mind that the forecast below is the current forecast, it will likely be adjusted in timing. We still don’t know amounts, either.

The rain changes over to FREEZING RAIN Wednesday night, icing over the roads. This could be a prolonged event; it could continue to ice overnight into Thursday morning.

Significant winter storm on the way Wed PM and Thursday. Icy roads and other significant impacts including power outages possible. Also need to prepare for extremely cold temps with highs not getting out of the low to mid 20s by Thursday. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/K2xF59wPss — Blake Mathews (@BlakeMathews08) January 30, 2022

The way it is looking now: No school or general commerce on Thursday. Lows will be in the 20 degree range with highs only in the upper 20s. There will be flurries or light snow thru the first half of the day on Thursday. It will also be extremely windy with wind chills in the single digits all day.

Roads won’t have improved enough by Friday morning. This will likely be another snow day for the schools. Temperatures will start in the teens and likely stay below freezing all day. The sun will be out; this will help road conditions but everything that doesn’t clear will re-freeze into Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s so everything should open back up.