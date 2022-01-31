EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Agricultural specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings, both in El Paso, recently seized 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna on two separate, unrelated incidents, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
READ MORE: ExxonMobil Moving Headquarters From Irving To Houston Area
“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can have devastating effects to the U.S. economy and to our agriculture industry,” said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “We ask travelers to declare any items acquired abroad so we can prevent the introduction of potentially harmful products.”
An initial discovery was made on Jan. 13, CBP stated, when a U.S. citizen and resident of Albuquerque, N.M., presented himself for inspection via vehicle at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. After a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables and meat products, the driver was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection.READ MORE: Search Ongoing For Jocelyn Nuñez Last Seen In Fort Worth 4 Days Ago
Both individuals were issued civil penalties of $1,000 for failure to declare commercial quantities of bologna. The bologna was seized and destroyed by CBP per USDA regulations.
MORE NEWS: Reasons Why North Texans Are More Likely To See An Ice Storm Vs A Snow Storm This Week