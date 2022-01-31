DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A search is underway trying to find the person/persons who attacked an elderly man so viciously that he died from his injuries.
It was just after 1:00 a.m. on January 30 when Dallas police were called to the 2800 block of Gould Street on a report of a robbery.
When officers arrived they found an 82-year old man on the ground, with his face covered in blood. A Dallas Fire-Rescue crew took the victim, whose name has not been released, to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. Officials say the cause of death is 'homicidal violence'.
The DPD Homicide Unit is asking that anyone who has information about the beating or who knows the identity of those involved in the attack to contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or by sending him an email.
Crime Stoppers is also paying a reward of up to $5,000 for information leads to the arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.