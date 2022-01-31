IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – ExxonMobil announced Monday, Jan. 31 it will move its corporate headquarters to its campus north of Houston in mid-2023.

Around 250 people currently work at the Irving location, including the CEO and management committee, a company spokesperson told CBS 11.

The oil and gas company said in a news release, “The move will enhance collaboration and provide more opportunities to share expertise across the entire corporation as part of our strategy to better leverage corporate advantages to grow shareholder value.”

Effective April 1, the company will be organized along three business lines – ExxonMobil Upstream Company, ExxonMobil Product Solutions and ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.

“Our transformed business structure enables us to more fully leverage the corporation’s scale, integration, technology advantages, and the skills and capabilities of our talented workforce, to better serve our customers,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

“Aligning our businesses along market-focused value chains and centralizing service delivery, provides the flexibility to ensure our most capable resources are applied to the highest corporate priorities and positions us to deliver greater shareholder returns.”

ExxonMobile said the move is a “further evolution of the company’s business model and part of its strategy to build globally competitive businesses that lead industry in earnings and cash flow growth, operating performance and the energy transition.”

“We greatly value our long history in Irving and appreciate the strong ties we have developed in the North Texas community,” said Woods. “Closer collaboration and the new streamlined business model will enable the company to grow shareholder value and position ExxonMobil for success through the energy transition.”

“Today ExxonMobil announced that it is relocating its Irving corporate offices to its campus north of Houston as part of an ongoing restructuring plan. While this move is disappointing, we understand the efficiencies and cost savings that this organizational consolidation will provide the company,” said Beth Bowman, President & CEO of the Irving Economic Development Partnership and the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce. “ExxonMobil has been a good neighbor and an important contributor to our city and business community, and we wish them every future success. The ExxonMobil site is one of the most exceptional locations in not only North Texas, but also in the nation and we have great expectations for the future of this site.”