DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials and Texas EquuSearch are searching for Jocelyn Nuñez, 31, who was last seen in Fort Worth on January 28.
Nuñez has shoulder-length, black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. She was last seen leaving her residence in her SUV, a dark gray, 2019, Chevrolet Trax, with license plate MNN-6206, headed for a run near Cedar Ridge Preserve.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, and a gray scarf. Nuñez has a scar on her right wrist and a heart tattoo on her ankle. If you have any information concerning Nuñez’s location; please call the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392.4222 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309.9500.