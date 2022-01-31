FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As the hours tick down until North Texas experiences its first major wintery weather event this season, local mechanics urge drivers to prepare their cars before hitting the roads in the weather.

Downtown Garage Tire and Auto Service Manager Chris Hodge tells CBS 11 News to check your car’s fluids.

“You always want to make sure that it’s topped off with oil, transmission fluid,” said Hodge.

He said to make sure your windshield wipers are working checking to see if the edges aren’t torn apart and having a strong battery. The freezing temperatures can drain its power.

Hodge also said to check your car’s coolant, “You really want to pay attention to your hoses, make sure you do a hydrometer test on your cooling systems, check your freezing points, as coolant starts to break down, it starts to create a voltage which can actually eat your hoses from the inside out.”

When it comes to your tires, experts say to keep them between 30-35 PSI and to check the tread on the tires.

If the tread is too low, it’s probably time to change them out.

Inside your car, AAA urges you to keep jumper cables around and an emergency kit in your car just in case you get stranded on the road.

“Making sure you have hats, gloves, extra blankets just in case you’re stranded and you don’t want to run out of fuel too so you’re making sure you stay warm there but not running the engine if you can,” said Daniel Armbruster, Spokesperson for AAA Texas.

When starting up your car, Armbruster reminds people to not start up their cars in their garage.

“You never want to warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area such as a garage of course. You can have carbon monoxide poisoning. There’s potential for that and you don’t want to leave it unattended outside either because we’re seeing an increase in what’s called warmup thefts.”

During slick conditions, Armbruster urges drivers to not slam on the brakes, but rather pump them if you’re trying to stop your car.

“If you do find yourself losing control or skidding avoid slamming on the brakes, try to remain as calm as possible and look and steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go.”

For more tips and advice on how to deal with wintery conditions from AAA, click here.