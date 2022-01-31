NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A lot of weather changes ahead this week. We will start with the Winter Storm headed our way Wednesday night into Thursday.
An arctic front slides through North Texas early Wednesday morning, causing temperatures to fall through the day and creating strong northerly winds as cold air moves south. Precipitation starts off as rain midday Wednesday and continues into the evening hours. Northwest areas see the transition to freezing rain first around 8:00 p.m. and then in the Metroplex around midnight. Travel will become dangerous. Early Thursday morning we see the transition to sleet and finally to some snow.
Right now, around 1′-3” of snow looks possible in northwest areas with just a dusting to ½” around the Metroplex.
The highest chance for ice .25″-.5" is along the Red River. There is a medium chance of 0.1″-0.25" ice accumulation around DFW.
Northerly winds will be strong from Wednesday into Friday. It will feel like the single digits all day Thursday. By Friday morning some western areas could see wind chills to -5°.
Friday afternoon we are above freezing with highs in the mid 30s. Then sunny skies and warmer temperatures return for the weekend.
Today, Monday, is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. A few showers are possible along and south of Interstate-20 through the day as a disturbance heads east in central Texas.
Tuesday is another mild day, partly sunny, morning temperatures in the low 50s and we climb into the upper 60s.