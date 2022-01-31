MENTONE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials confirmed Sunday that a West Texas sheriff’s deputy died after a crash with an 18-wheeler.
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond, 41, was driving to help another deputy with a call on January 29 when she collided with a semi-tractor-trailer truck, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said. Readmond was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was not injured and has not been charged with a crime, according to Sgt. Steven Blanco. He said the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. and is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol but that he could not release further details.
Readmond joined the sheriff's department in Loving County, which sits on the New Mexico state line about 200 miles east of El Paso, in 2019, Blanco said. She was previously a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
