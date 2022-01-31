First Alert Weather: Are You Ready? First Major Winter Weather Event This Season Arrives WednesdayOur first winter weather this year likely arrives Wednesday, and it could leave roads frozen over until Saturday.

Spring-Like North Texas Weather Saturday & Sunday, Before Bitter Cold Returns Next WeekWhile the northeast will be dealing with a bomb cyclone, including hurricane force winds and nearly 2-feet of snow, North Texas will be enjoying a taste of spring this weekend.

Very Cold, Wintry Weather Could Be On The Way Next WeekThe First Alert Weather Team is sniffing out changes, maybe big changes, that could lead to a series of arctic fronts and the chance of wintry weather.