NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It is about them, but also about those who came before them.
Cedar Hill head football Coach Carlos Lynn, Mesquite head football Coach DeMarcus Harris, and McKinney head football Coach Marcus Shavers explain why they are so proud of their predecessors and why they’re happy to blaze a trail for those who come next.
The trio said they are celebrating the larger representation of African American coaches currently in the state of Texas, while recalling how they’ve been able to overcome the stigmas and stereotypes that remain.