NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Mickey Guyton, the multi-Grammy-nominated artist from Arlington, will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Guyton’s 2021 debut album, “Remember Her Name,” earned her a Grammy nomination for best country album, the first-ever for a Black artist.

👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…

So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports pic.twitter.com/bDdpyt1rCb — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 1, 2022

“Look at God,” Guyton wrote on Twitter. “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports.”

The NFL also announced that it will honor the Air Force’s 75th anniversary with “a first-of-its-kind flyover” during the anthem.

Jhené Aiko, a six-time Grammy-nominee, will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Mary Mary, the multi-Grammy and multi-award-winning Gospel sister duo of Erica and Tina Campbell will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn of great cultural and historic significance known as the Black National Anthem.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals on their home field at SoFi Stadium on February 13.

