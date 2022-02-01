HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 5,000 rounds of ammunition on Jan. 27.
"The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal. Our CBP officers prevented this ammunition from reaching Mexico thanks to their diligent inspection work," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
The ammunition was seized from a white Chevrolet sedan driving southbound to Mexico driven by a 23-year-old U.S. citizen.
After physically inspecting the car, officers discovered 5,000 rounds of rifle ammunition as well as $4,555 which was also seized as proceeds of illicit activity.
They seized the ammunition and vehicle and arrested the driver. The case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.