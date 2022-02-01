DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dredging is scheduled to get started today at Bachman Lake in northwest Dallas.
The cleanup activities are the first phase of the Bachman Lake Dredging and Dam and Spillway Rehabilitation Project.
Ultimately, crews plan to remove sediment, trash and debris from the popular lake.
READ MORE: Cleburne Police Department Arrests Randy Chandler In Connection To Fatal Shooting
Officials say the project will make the lake safer for recreation because the dredging will result in the removal of 370,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment and restore water depth to a minimum of eight feet. The water depth will prevent invasive aquatic vegetation from taking hold and remove debris and trash from the lake bottom.
Machinery will be used to pump silt to an off-site location, where the slurry will be dewatered for offsite disposal. The dewatered sediment will be disposed of, while the water will be clarified and pumped back into the lake.
The dredging work should be completed by the winter of 2022 and 2023.
The next phase of the project includes the rehabilitation of the Bachman dam and spillway. Work on that is expected to be complete in the spring of 2025.